Nanok on spot over Sh789 million 'arithmetical error' in account books
SEE ALSO :Is Raila losing popularity in his backyard after Muhoroni heckling?Mr Ouko’s report added: “This resulted in an unexplained or un-reconciled variance of Sh789,7333,283. In consequence the accuracy and the completeness of the exchequer release figure of Sh10,071,700,000 cannot be ascertained.” Yesterday, Nanok defended himself from blame, explaining that the variance was as a result of arithmetical errors. He explained that the matter has since been corrected and amends have been made. “The actual exchequer release to the county in the year under review was Sh8.46 billion and not Sh10.07 billion. The arithmetical error has no material effect on the financial statements,” explained the former Council of Governors chairperson. Mr Nanok’s admission that his officers erred while compiling the finance books caused a storm with the senators demanding to know if the county officials have the requisite capacity to serve in the sensitive department. “What’s the competence of your officials in financial reporting. Do your officials have the required capacity?” posed Moses Kajwang’ who is also the chairperson of the committee. Senators Ledama ole Kina (Narok) and his Nominated colleague Millicent Omanga wondered how a simple arithmetical errors that required a modest subtraction could escape the attention of qualified Certified Public Accountants. “I think as a county your book-keeping is poor,” pointed out Mr Kina. Nanok admitted that his officers have had capacity challenges.
