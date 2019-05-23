Governor Nyongo, sister could be jailed over Sh200m estate

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o (PHOTO: FILE)

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and his sister Nyogoy Nyong’o could be jailed for up to six months after the High Court in Kisumu found them guilty of contempt.The duo is expected to appear in court on May 28 where the judge will deliver their sentencing as well as make orders for further directions. On Thursday, Justice Thrispisa Cherere found them guilty of disobeying court orders directing them to share their father’s multi-million property with their nephews. The orders that were issued on October 11, last year revoked the administrative certificate that placed the duo as the sole administrators of the expansive estate.

They had also been directed to render and file in court an account of their deceased father’s estate from July 9, 2014, with the court also directing them to apply for confirmation of grant within 60 days. Nyongo’s nephews, Geoffrey Omondi and Kenneth Odhiambo, had asked the court to have their families included in the list of beneficiaries and had accused the two of ignoring them. In December last year, however, Odhiambo made a fresh application seeking to have the two jailed for contempt for failing to comply with the orders. In an application filed under a certificate of urgency, Odhiambo had sought for five orders including prayers for a jail term for both Nyong’o and Nyagoy for a period not exceeding six months. According to Odhiambo, the two and other family members; Susan Mudhune, Esther Nyong’o, and Mary Owiti were yet to render an account of the estate.

“The estate...stands to be wasted if an account is not opened for the purposes of depositing all proceeds of the estate,” he said. Nyong’o and his sister, however, opposed the application and argued that they sought for an appeal on the orders that were issued. In earlier proceedings, Nyong’o and his sister alleged that the nephews had lodged the suit to embarrass Nyongi’o because of his position. They had objected to the inclusion of the two nephews, arguing that they were not beneficiaries of the property. Nyogoy, who also represented Nyong’o, told a Kisumu court that the omissions were not done in bad faith. The estate in question is valued at about Sh200 million and includes 100 acres in Miwani under a 99-year lease, parcels of land in Manyatta, Tamu and Milimani estates, and East Rata in Seme sub-county in Kisumu. It also includes another parcel of land with flats along Jogoo Road in Nairobi.

