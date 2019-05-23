Bob Collymore to stay an extra year at Safaricom as CEO
SEE ALSO :Safaricom race to dominate home Internet marketIn late 2017, he took a nine-month medical leave to undergo cancer treatment in London. The CEO told Reuters that he was still consulting with the company’s board about his plans to step down and would make announcements at a later date which he did today. “I have every confidence that whether I’m here or not, that this company will run. This is an institution. It is not a company which is just run by a single person,” he said. Reuters said the father of two (non-biological) would have announced his resignation earlier but government’s insistence he should be succeeded by a Kenyan delayed announcing his replacement. Achievements
SEE ALSO :What I plan with my new found million-Kocho Kocho winnerThe Guyanese-born British corporate titan is credited with building Safaricom into East Africa’s most profitable company, thanks to the popular mobile money transfer service M-Pesa and a growing customer base. He oversaw the launch of new products that contributed significantly to the firm's revenues such as newly launched overdraft facility Fuliza. Fuliza has proved to be a gold mine as users borrowed more than Sh45 billion in just four months since its launch in January this year according to telco’s statistics. During his tenure, Safaricom’s share price has increased by more than 400 percent to Sh26.00. He has also led the charge against regulatory efforts to clip the company’s wings due to its dominant size.
SEE ALSO :Collymore to leave office as row erupts over successorSafaricom, which is 35 percent owned by South Africa’s Vodacom, controls about 62 percent of Kenya’s mobile market, with 30 million subscribers. Britain’s Vodafone has a 5 percent stake and the Kenyan government 35 percent.
