Joho leads Coast leaders in opposing takeover of Sh27b port terminal
SEE ALSO :Joho ally survives ouster motionJoho demanded that the amendment Bill be subjected to public participation to be conducted in Mombasa, Shimoni and Lamu which have ports instead of being rushed in Parliament. He claimed Kenyans would get a raw deal if a Sh27 billion terminal was handed over to KNSL and MSC for free, saying a private operator at the port of Tema in Ghana had to build a terminal from scratch to operate and later transfer to Government. Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, Ms Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe), Ali Mbogo (Kisauni), William Kamoti (Rabai), Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki, his Kwale counterpart Issa Juma Boy, Mombasa County MP Asha Mohamed and her Lamu counterpart Ruweida Obo supported Joho's reservations. Joho and the leaders said it was not clear how the new KNSL-MSC plan would create 10,000 jobs for seafarers, saying it could be a rip-off where huge proceeds would be taken away by the firm. The governor who received a petition from the seafarers’ group leader Mr Hassan ‘Boflo” Kombo, pledged to reach out to President Uhuru Kenyatta to scrutinise the terminal takeover deal.
SEE ALSO :Counties on the spot as wage bill increasesKenya Ports Authority (KPA) owns 53 per cent shares in KNSL while MSC has 33 per cent.
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.