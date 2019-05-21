Money laundering: Banks told to enlist sleuths
SEE ALSO :Can you can make extra-coin through online forex trading“CBK issues the following directives to all banks… nominate independent and competent external third party to undertake a review of the institutions anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism compliance programme,” said CBK Director Banking Supervision Gerlad Nyaoma the circular dated March 18, this year. CBK expects the lenders to submit a review of their compliance by the end of this month which will include a review of record keeping procedures and an overhaul of the role of the money laundering reporting officers. Last year, the CBK fined the five banks – KCB, Equity, Stanchart, Cooperative and DTB – Sh392.5 million for facilitating the National Youth Service scandal.
SEE ALSO :The unseen war - Part 2
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.