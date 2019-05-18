Michael Joseph seeks another term as Kenya Airways chairman

KQ Board Chairman Michael Joseph.

Michael Joseph will next month seek the nod from shareholders of Kenya Airways (KQ) to continue serving as board chairman.In a public notice yesterday calling the shareholders to its annual general meeting on June 10, the airline said the business of the day will include election of directors, among them Mr Joseph. The chairman’s appointment in 2016 was a key move aimed at turning around the loss-making national carrier. Though still in the red, KQ cut losses to Sh7.5 billion in the year to December from Sh26.2 billion in 2016.

“Mr Joseph, aged over 70 years, retires in accordance with Article 69 of the company’s Articles of Association, and being eligible, offers himself for re-election,” said the airline in the notice.Other than the substantial reduction in losses, Joseph together with management and other airline industry agencies, have overseen the commencement of direct flights to the US, a route that KQ had sought for more than a decade. At the same time, the Royal Dutch Airlines KLM Thursday marked 50 years since it started flights to Kenya. The carrier has a stake in KQ having bought into the airline in 1996 in the initial privatisation plan. “Since KLM started flying into Kenya 50 years ago, we have become a major player in the regional aviation market,” said Arthur Dieffenthaler, Air France KLM General Manager for East Africa. “Together with our strategic partner Kenya Airways, we plan to further strengthen our presence in the region in the coming years.” He spoke when the airline hosted its customers and partners in Nairobi to celebrate the anniversary.

