I walked away from my ‘toxic' boss, now I make over Sh4,000 daily
While sleeping out in the cold, I had an awakening of sorts – I was going to be my own boss. I never returned to that workplace and, through a little financial grant, began making tea and mandazi and selling the same to workers at construction sites and hawkers on the streets. I upgraded to making and selling porridge and with the good returns realised in three months, I rented a business premise and began a hotel business. Teething challenges that come with setting up a new business like lack of an established customer base saw the business struggle but it eventually began picking as I persevered and it has been a year now in operation. I have complied with all health and licensing regulations and few of the challenges I contend with include suppliers not delivering on time, erratic water supply and competition.
When expenses are factored in, the business returns Sh4,000 on a good day and Sh3,000 on a slow one. Since food is a vital commodity to fortify one's body with, I'm in this line for the long haul with expansion plans still in the pipeline.
