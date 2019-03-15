Agency sets aside Sh100m to buy rice from Nyanza farmers

The Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) Chairman Odoyo Owidi (in blue long sleeved shirt) with Government officials tour the Kimira Oluch Smallhoder Farm Improvement Project (KOSFIP) in Homa Bay county. The LBDA has set aside Sh100 million for boosting rice production in two irrigation schemes in Nyanza region. [PHOTO:JAMES OMORO]

Rice farmers in Homa Bay and Kisumu counties will now have a ready market for their produced in a move aimed at increasing production.This emerged after the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) announced that it had set aside Sh100 million to boost rice production in two irrigation schemes in Nyanza region. LBDA said the money would be used to buy rice from farmers attached to Kimira Oluch Smallholder Farm Improvement Project (KOSFIP) and Aero Irrigation schemes. Authority Chairman Odoyo Owidi and Managing Director Raymond Omollo said the money would help address farmers’ complaints of market shortage.

Speaking while on a tour of KOSFIP in Rangwe and Rachuonyo North Sub Counties, Mr Owidi said rice farmers’ uncertainty of the market for their produce had discouraged them from growing the crop. “We have realised farmers will only be encouraged to produce rice if there is ready market for their produce. That is why we are reversing the trend by pumping this money so that every farmer gets value for their sweat,” he added. He said they would also provide transport for farmers with difficulties in delivering their produce to LBDA. The chairman encouraged farmers to insure their crops against natural calamities and disasters such as floods. Dr Omollo said farmers would be paid within two weeks of delivery to ensure they get money for perpetuating rice production.

Omollo urged rice farmers using the water from the irrigation projects to form groups to enable them benefit from other programmes from government. Such programmes include giving farmers farm inputs at affordable costs to lower the cost of producing rice. “We will also send field extension officers and experts to various rice farms to train them on pest and disease control, crop variety and other modern farming practices,” Omollo said.