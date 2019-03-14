Kenyans stare at tough month as ERC raises fuel prices

Kenyans maybe staring at yet another tough month following the decision by the Energy Regulatory Commission to review fuel prices upwards, in a monthly adjustment.The ERC has announced the increments in its Thursday evening press release seen by Standard Digital. In its new price list, the price of super petrol climbs by Sh 1.26 per litre, diesel up by Sh 0.65 per litre and kerosene increases by Sh 2.96 per litre. ERC states that the prices include the Value Added Tax levied as per the provisions of the Finance Act 2018. The new prices are set to take effect tomorrow, March 15 till April 15, 2019, when the regulator will strike with new prices for the commodity.

In its statement, the ERC has attributed the upward review of the cost of fuel to the increase in average landed cost of imported products. It states the average cost on super petrol spiked by 3.71%, diesel by 2.79% and kerosene by 9.16%. Ironically, the ERC has revealed that the fluctuations have not affected Kenyan currency since it appreciated against the dollar by 1.12% (Sh101.30-Sh100.17) over the period of February to January.