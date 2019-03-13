Facebook and Instagram stops working for users across the world

Facebook and Instagram are experiencing a rare outage with many reporting issues with the social networking website and apps. Facebook has officially acknowledged the issue on its social media platforms. “Facebook will be back soon. Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes,’ the message reads.

“In the meantime, read more about why you're seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site."

They also addressed the problems on their official Twitter account.

"We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps," it wrote. "We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

Is anyone else’s Instagram being lame or is that just me — ?enya (@Kenya__Alvarez) March 13, 2019

Is Facebook working in Kenya? — Mwalimu Katebes Kibet (@KatebesK) March 13, 2019

It looks like I'm going to have to leave Facebook for communications. What is going to become of Kenya? pic.twitter.com/gvPFR3behC — Tony (@TonyKariukiN) March 13, 2019

#Facebook doing scheduled maintenance in the middle of the day is .......curious #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/jQEXsZVU2l — Kemo - Your Dad's Web Admin (@KhalidBalid) March 13, 2019

Instagram and Facebook users coming to check Twitter like

#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/DKGhMnBdHx — LIL G (@LILG96958980) March 13, 2019

Facebook and Instagram are down.



Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/PU5Yt5BAPZ — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 13, 2019

Kenyan netizens are reporting slower loading times or the inability to log in and use the service, some are saying they can't use the app. While others can get online but cannot access functions such as uploading photos, adding statuses or adjusting particular pages. Instagram users were also greeted with this message: “Error. We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.” Following the outage, users worldwide took to Twitter to express their anger and frustration;

