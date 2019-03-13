Facebook and Instagram stops working for users across the world
SEE ALSO :WhatsApp limits message-sharing to five to curb fake news“In the meantime, read more about why you're seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site."
They also addressed the problems on their official Twitter account.
"We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps," it wrote. "We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."Kenyan netizens are reporting slower loading times or the inability to log in and use the service, some are saying they can't use the app. While others can get online but cannot access functions such as uploading photos, adding statuses or adjusting particular pages. Instagram users were also greeted with this message: “Error. We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.” Following the outage, users worldwide took to Twitter to express their anger and frustration;
Is anyone else’s Instagram being lame or is that just me— ?enya (@Kenya__Alvarez) March 13, 2019
Is Facebook working in Kenya?— Mwalimu Katebes Kibet (@KatebesK) March 13, 2019
It looks like I'm going to have to leave Facebook for communications. What is going to become of Kenya? pic.twitter.com/gvPFR3behC— Tony (@TonyKariukiN) March 13, 2019
#Facebook doing scheduled maintenance in the middle of the day is .......curious #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/jQEXsZVU2l— Kemo - Your Dad's Web Admin (@KhalidBalid) March 13, 2019
Really?#Facebookdown when I'm trying to cover a #BombCyclone?! ???????? pic.twitter.com/hp6tNmqnWj— Anica Padilla (@AnicaPadilla) March 13, 2019
No!!!!! pic.twitter.com/84b5HoWPmu— Kristine Strain (@kstrain2) March 13, 2019
Instagram and Facebook users coming to check Twitter like— LIL G (@LILG96958980) March 13, 2019
#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/DKGhMnBdHx
Facebook and Instagram are down.— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 13, 2019
Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/PU5Yt5BAPZ
SEE ALSO :Facebook users renting out accounts for money, report