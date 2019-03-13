A layman’s guide: Everything you need to know about 5G
5G will not only be many, many times faster than your existing LTE connection, it will be significantly faster than the broadband connection you have at home or work. 5G networks are also more responsive, which means you’ll see a shorter lag between your command and the network’s response, and they also allow more data to be transferred. Currently, 4G’s quickest speeds are about 1 Gigabit per second. 5G downloads could be 10 to 20 times faster than 4G. A significant increase in download and upload speeds could enhance many existing uses including cloud-based storage, augmented reality and artificial intelligence.
Still not seeing how this will affect your day-to-day life?
5G will enable cell sites to communicate with a greater number of devices. Reduced latency could enable edge computing, making possible remote graphic rendering that will enhance gaming. These faster speeds will also allow for transfer of high-quality photo and video, which is great for Internet browsing, but also opens up more possibilities for technologies that rely on huge amounts of data. 5G technology might enable hologram calls, and augmented reality for movies. The world will be open to other exciting technologies such as tactile Internet. In surgery, for example, a surgeon could in theory control robotic equipment to perform the surgery, which allows him/her to make much more precise movements than with just the human hand; or smart cities where (self-driving) buses could target locations with the highest population density at any given moment (as determined by connected security cameras), eradicating the need for constant, permanent bus stops as the system evolves; or just the idea of self-driving cars itself. Speaking more broadly, we now have the opportunity to create entire industries that were once the stuff of science fiction.
