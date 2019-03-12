25 weirdest items left in Ubers revealed

Someone left a cat in an Uber! (Image: Getty Images/EyeEm)

It’s the go-to taxi service for many people after a big night out, so it’s no wonder that Uber cars often have strange items left in them.Uber has now revealed the most weird and wonderful items - and you won’t believe some of them are real. Over the past year (February 2018 - February 2019), thousands of items have been abandoned in Uber cars, including a cat, 45 pieces of chicken, a Masonic apron and a Bros poster. Other strange items include a painting of The Last Supper, a Nandos uniform and the script of Legally Blonde.

In particular, riders in London, Belfast and Bristol appear to the most forgetful, while unsurprisingly, Saturday is the day when most items are reported lost. A spokesperson for Uber said: “We’ve all experienced that moment of panic when you realise you’ve left something behind in a car, plane, bus, or train, only to realise the chances of getting that item back are slim. “Because Uber offers 24/7 in-app support and records the details of your trip, you’re much more likely to be reunited with your belongings, especially when you can call your driver directly from the app to arrange its safe delivery back to you.” Scroll down for the 25 weirdest items left in Uber cars in the UK this year. Weirdest items left in Uber cars in the UK this year

1. 45 pieces of fried chicken 2. Painting of The Last Supper 3. Fake skull 4. Nandos uniform 5. Five toilet rolls

6. A cat (yes, a real cat) 7. The script of Legally Blonde 8. Purple travel potty 9. Ukulele 10. Smoke machine

11. Herbs in a jar 12. Partial teeth dentures 13. Two vodka cranberry and 20 Sovereign Blue 14. An electric scooter 15. GCSE art project 16. Masonic apron 17. Panini maker 18. Pewter drinking tankard 19. SNES games console 20. A KFC meal 21. “Italian Panettone that’s a present for my niece” 22. Return train ticket to Scotland 23. Vegan sausage roll 24. Bros poster 25. A tooth