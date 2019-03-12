25 weirdest items left in Ubers revealed
A spokesperson for Uber said: "We've all experienced that moment of panic when you realise you've left something behind in a car, plane, bus, or train, only to realise the chances of getting that item back are slim. "Because Uber offers 24/7 in-app support and records the details of your trip, you're much more likely to be reunited with your belongings, especially when you can call your driver directly from the app to arrange its safe delivery back to you." Scroll down for the 25 weirdest items left in Uber cars in the UK this year. Weirdest items left in Uber cars in the UK this year
1. 45 pieces of fried chicken 2. Painting of The Last Supper 3. Fake skull 4. Nandos uniform 5. Five toilet rolls
6. A cat (yes, a real cat) 7. The script of Legally Blonde 8. Purple travel potty 9. Ukulele 10. Smoke machine
11. Herbs in a jar 12. Partial teeth dentures 13. Two vodka cranberry and 20 Sovereign Blue 14. An electric scooter 15. GCSE art project 16. Masonic apron 17. Panini maker 18. Pewter drinking tankard 19. SNES games console 20. A KFC meal 21. "Italian Panettone that's a present for my niece" 22. Return train ticket to Scotland 23. Vegan sausage roll 24. Bros poster 25. A tooth