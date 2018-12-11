BIC launches manufacturing facility in Nairobi

BIC global CEO Mr. Gonzalve BICH addresses the members of staff and media at the official inauguration of BIC East Africa facility in Kasarani, Nairobi. [Photo:Courtesy]

BIC on Monday inaugurated its East Africa facility in Kasarani, Nairobi.The new facility comes as BIC transferred its manufacturing in Kenya and distribution in the East African region from HACO Industries Kenya Ltd earlier this year. Commenting on the inauguration, BIC’s Chief Executive Officer, Gonzalve Bich said the Company’s focus now is on expanding their footprint in the African continent and providing high?quality, affordable products to our consumers. “With a population of 300 Million inhabitants, 45 per cent of whom are under 14 years of age; East Africa is a key market for our stationery business,” he said

SEE ALSO :How looming recession will hurt Kenya

The subsidiary will act as a development engine for the domestic market and an export hub servicing Kenya, Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda. The revamped manufacturing facility will produce BIC ballpoint pens and include the assembly of BIC Shavers. The factory benefits from the introduction of new technologies, smart solutions, and environmental management systems that help to drive efficiency and reduce the factory’s footprint in line with the company’s “Writing The Future” Sustainable Development Commitments for 2025.