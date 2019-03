Barclays 2018 full year profit rises to Sh7 billion

: Barclays Bank Kenya said on Monday its 2018 full year profit after tax rose to Sh7.416 billion from Sh6.926 billion in 2017.Non-funded income rose 15 percent to 9.7 billion shillings and net interest income was up 1 per cent to 21.99 billion shillings, the bank said.