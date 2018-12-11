EABC condemns JKIA strike, warns of travel cost increase
SEE ALSO :A peek into Ukunda’s dance with radical mindsThe body noted that efficiency and capacity of the air transport network in the region has direct impact on the region’s competitiveness. “The current situation could lead to the reduction of flight frequencies, routes, connectivity, choices and increase fares for the EAC business people and citizens” it said. According to EABC, the strike by JKIA employees could increase transport costs and the transit delays have direct negative effects on businesses. “It may contribute significantly to the high costs of cargo driving the cost of consumer goods higher and adversely affecting the region’s capability to trade in the international market,” it said. Lacking Capacity
SEE ALSO :More turbulence in KQ’s bid to run major airportApart from job losses among its members, KAWU also claimed KQ owed KAA Sh4 billion in unpaid fees for using the airport. It said the airline had not explained how it would pay the arrears after taking over management of JKIA.