EABC condemns JKIA strike, warns of travel cost increase

East African Business Council (EABC) has urged all parties involved in the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) standoff to resolve their disputes terming it an important hub for trade and movement of people in the region. Airport employees under Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) went on strike on Wednesday following concerns that they could lose their jobs in the proposed takeover of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) by Kenya Airways (KQ). “EABC urges all parties involved to engage in dialogue to resolve the situation at JKIA in a bid to enhance the business environment and facilitate, tourism, trade, free movement of goods, services and people in the region” it said.

The body noted that efficiency and capacity of the air transport network in the region has direct impact on the region’s competitiveness. “The current situation could lead to the reduction of flight frequencies, routes, connectivity, choices and increase fares for the EAC business people and citizens” it said. According to EABC, the strike by JKIA employees could increase transport costs and the transit delays have direct negative effects on businesses. “It may contribute significantly to the high costs of cargo driving the cost of consumer goods higher and adversely affecting the region’s capability to trade in the international market,” it said.

Apart from job losses among its members, KAWU also claimed KQ owed KAA Sh4 billion in unpaid fees for using the airport. It said the airline had not explained how it would pay the arrears after taking over management of JKIA.