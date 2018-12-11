Gakuyo presents self to DCI over Ekeza Sacco scandal

Lawyer Danson Omari who is representing David Kariuki Ngare alias Gakuyo((right with (Specs) addressing journalists at the DCI headquarters where they had gone in connection tot he Ekeza scandal. [PHOTO BY KAMAU MAICHUHIE]

Ekeza Sacco Society founder David Kariuki Ngare alias Gakuyo yesterday presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.Mr Gakuyo presented himself to the DCI at around 2pm. This is after reports started trending on social media that he was being sought by police in connection with the Sh1.5 billion scandal that has rocked the sacco. Gakuyo, who is also the Bishop of Calvary Chosen Centre in Thika, was accompanied by six lawyers. He left the DCI headquarters after about one hour. Addressing the press, one of Gakuyo’s lawyers, Danson Omari, said the DCI confirmed that there was only one complaint against their client. The complaint came from the ministry of Trade, and police informed Gakuyo’s defence team about it only five minutes before they arrived at the headquarters. The defence team was yet to read the document expressing the complaint. He added that the Trade Cabinet Secretary will be required to record the complaint with the police, and be issued with an OB number. “As his defence team, we are prepared, ready and willing at no extra cost to defend the rights of our client. The country must operate within the rule of law. It cannot operate by character assassination,” Mr Omari said. James Mamboleo, another Gakuyo’s lawyer, said the law is very clear that the DCI, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and Inspector General of Police(IG) are independent offices that ought not to get orders from any quarters. State warning Speaking during the Kenya Police Sacco Annual Delegates Conference in Nairobi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the Government will not sit and watch as individuals squander hard-earned income invested in saccos by members. He said the Government will punish sacco managers who mismanage members’ deposits. “We are going to do everything it takes to punish those misusing resources. There is nothing to hide. We are hot on the trail of officials of Ekeza and others,” said Dr Matiang’i. It is alleged that Gakuyo moved Sh1.5 billion from Ekeza Sacco to an account operated by the Sacco’s sister company Gakuyo Real Estate without members consent.