Kenya to host major expo in an event highlighting investment potential

Kenya is set to host a big delegation from March 19-22 for an expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi.Kenya is East Africa’s largest economy and is considered as the region’s hub. The expo will create a pathway for technology innovators, producers, suppliers, and buyers to exploit up-and-coming opportunities in one of the world’s most attractive business spots. The event includes five specialized exhibitions for five major industries effecting the day life of many people (Petrochemical - Plastic - Packing - Packaging - Printing) and under each industry a huge number of subsector industries such as Glass - Paints - Fertilizers - Detergent and more.

SEE ALSO :Come for a husband in Kayole, pastor tells Uhuru niece

An estimated 75 exhibitors from over five countries will participate in the event. The expo dubbed the KENYA 5P is expected to attract over 75 exhibitors from over five countries. Billed as the most spectacular industrial trading site, the expo will boost cloud-piercing opportunities to speed up the business dealings among local, regional and international fraternities of the plastic, petrochemicals, printing, packaging, Paints, Glass and papers industrial sectors. It will also shed light on new frontlines for world-shattering technologies, solutions and innovations. “It is a privilege to work in a very fast growing economy like Kenya which witnesses a huge industrial boom in a number of sectors,” said Basem Abotaleb – Business Development Director. “”We hail the government for caring to host and support such events above hope that such gatherings are potential to bringing new technologies key to building industries and attracting investors to the economy.”

SEE ALSO :Exhibitors inspire youth on technology as solution to unemployment

He pointed out that the expo is the beginning of a series of industrial exhibitions to be held in Kenya in 2019 attracting big players from various companies to highlight their products and technologies. Addressing the technological needs of Kenya and Africa’s industrial advancements; KENYA 5P holds the most extreme promotional powers and know-how to attract record-breaking quality industrial visitor groups and trade buyers from all across the Kenyan nation and the neighboring states as well. The organisers say it will create a pathway for technology innovators, producers, suppliers, and buyers to exploit up-and-coming opportunities in one of the world’s most attractive business spots.