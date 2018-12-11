County prepares for Easter goat auction with livestock vaccines

At least 57,000 livestock will be vaccinated against goat and sheep pox in Rongai Sub County ahead of an auction next month.Sheep and goat pox is a fatal viral skin disease whose symptoms include lesions on the muzzle and ears, and fever. Chief Officer (livestock) Enos Amuyunzu said the vaccination drive will continue for the next three weeks. “Veterinary officers have already been dispatched,” said Dr Amuyunzu.

SEE ALSO :Two critically injured as herders, farmers clash

The Easter Holiday goat auction will be held at Banita market. Alongside the vaccination, the livestock will also being dewormed and given supplementary feed. According to Amuyunzu, majority of farmers in the sub county have not been vaccinating and deworming their livestock. He said by Easter the animal's health will have improved. “Farmers will be able to sell their stock at higher prices,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Form Four student, two others arrested over teacher’s death

Extension officers dispatched in the locality are also training farmers on better farming practices including disease control and livestock feeding. “Livestock health can only improve if farmers use the right animal feed," said Amuyunzu.