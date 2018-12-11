County prepares for Easter goat auction with livestock vaccines
The Easter Holiday goat auction will be held at Banita market. Alongside the vaccination, the livestock will also being dewormed and given supplementary feed. According to Amuyunzu, majority of farmers in the sub county have not been vaccinating and deworming their livestock. He said by Easter the animal's health will have improved. "Farmers will be able to sell their stock at higher prices," he said.
Extension officers dispatched in the locality are also training farmers on better farming practices including disease control and livestock feeding. "Livestock health can only improve if farmers use the right animal feed," said Amuyunzu.