Warning: Whatsapp blocks messaging app on some phones from today

WhatsApp will stop working on some devices tomorrow. [Photo: Getty]

Owners of some phones will discover that they won't be able to use WhatsApp from today.The devices which run the Series 40 operating system will no longer be supported in 2019. Perhaps worrying is that some of the phones that ran the S40 OS were enormously expensive. The Vertu Signature S, for example, was around £8000 at launch and now won't be able to run WhatsApp.

However, that phone is over 10 years old now and most people who had the money to buy one would probably replace it every few months anyway. However more mainstream devices like the Nokia 6300 are also affected. This change is likely to have a considerable impact on some people, especially older users who keep a phone for talking to family but who aren't big smartphone users. For groups like these and perhaps low-income families, the change might be bothersome. The last phone produced that ran S40 was the Nokia 515 which was released in 2013.

Some time ago WhatsApp prevented these devices from registering with the service. Phones that already had installed and verified their account could carry on accessing the service until yesterday but will no longer connect from today. WhatsApp says the following phones will be affected; Nokia 206 Single SIM and dual SIM models Nokia 208

Nokia 301 Single SIM and dual SIM Chat Edition Nokia 515 Preinstalled WhatsApp New Nokia Asha 201 Nokia Asha 205 Chat Edition Nokia Asha 210

Nokia Asha 230 Single SIM and dual SIM models Nokia Asha 300 Nokia Asha 302 Nokia Asha 303 Nokia Asha 305 Nokia Asha 306 Nokia Asha 308 Nokia Asha 309 Nokia Asha 310 Nokia Asha 311 Nokia Asha 500 Nokia Asha 501 Nokia Asha 502 Nokia Asha 503 Nokia C3-00 Nokia C3-01 Nokia X2-00 Nokia X2-01 Nokia X3-02 Nokia X3-02.5Photo: Reuters]