Warning: Whatsapp blocks messaging app on some phones from today
SEE ALSO :Congo hit by history's worst Ebola outbreakHowever, that phone is over 10 years old now and most people who had the money to buy one would probably replace it every few months anyway. However more mainstream devices like the Nokia 6300 are also affected. This change is likely to have a considerable impact on some people, especially older users who keep a phone for talking to family but who aren't big smartphone users. For groups like these and perhaps low-income families, the change might be bothersome. The last phone produced that ran S40 was the Nokia 515 which was released in 2013.
SEE ALSO :Assailants open gunfire at Red Cross vehicleSome time ago WhatsApp prevented these devices from registering with the service. Phones that already had installed and verified their account could carry on accessing the service until yesterday but will no longer connect from today. WhatsApp says the following phones will be affected; Nokia 206 Single SIM and dual SIM models Nokia 208
SEE ALSO :Celebrities confess: Tough outside, broken insideNokia 301 Single SIM and dual SIM Chat Edition Nokia 515 Preinstalled WhatsApp New Nokia Asha 201 Nokia Asha 205 Chat Edition Nokia Asha 210
SEE ALSO :IMF sees Namibia’s GDP contracting in 2018Nokia Asha 230 Single SIM and dual SIM models Nokia Asha 300 Nokia Asha 302 Nokia Asha 303 Nokia Asha 305 Nokia Asha 306 Nokia Asha 308 Nokia Asha 309 Nokia Asha 310 Nokia Asha 311 Nokia Asha 500 Nokia Asha 501 Nokia Asha 502 Nokia Asha 503 Nokia C3-00 Nokia C3-01 Nokia X2-00 Nokia X2-01 Nokia X3-02 Nokia X3-02.5Photo: Reuters]