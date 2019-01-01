Kenya’s GDP grows at 6 percent in third quarter 2018
SEE ALSO :Pro-abortion push gathers pace as teen births soarManufacturing grew by 3.2 percent from a 0.1 percent contraction in the third quarter of 2017, KNBS said. It said that the electricity and water supply sector grew by 8.5 percent from 4.5 percent in the third quarter of 2017, mainly due to a big increase in the generation of electricity from hydro and geothermal sources. Gross foreign reserves increased to 1,222.5 billion from 1,085.6 billion in the same period of last year. The current account deficit narrowed by 23 percent to 116 billion Kenyan shillings ($1.14 billion), it said. This was mainly due to lower imports of food and higher value of exports of goods and services.
SEE ALSO :Kenya to export agricultural products to ChinaThe government forecasts that the economy will expand by 6.2 percent in 2019, up from a forecast 6.0 percent this year.