Why Institute of Certified Secretaries roots for good governance

The Corporate Secretarial profession plays a pivotal role in promoting the practice of good governance.Members of the Institute of Certified Secretaries (ICS) are referred to as Certified Secretaries and the designatory letters ‘CS’ are used before their names. The designation ‘CS’ is protected at the Kenya Industrial Property Institute. The ICS is a membership organisation, established under the Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya Act, Cap 534 of the Laws of Kenya. The institute is to promote the practice of good governance in both the public and private sectors. Membership qualifications are prescribed under Section 20 of the Certified Public Secretaries Act, Cap 534 of the Laws of Kenya that a person is qualified to be registered as a Certified Public Secretary if he/she: a) Has been awarded by Kasneb a certificate designated the final certificate of Certified Public Secretaries Examinations;

b)holds a qualification approved by the Registration of Certified Public Secretaries Board and c) was on June 30, 2002, both a citizen of Kenya and a member of the professional body known as The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators; d) Was on June 30, 2002, both ordinarily resident in Kenya and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators e) Was on November 1, 1989, registered as an Accountant under section 24(1) of the Accountant Act. f) Was on 30 June 2002 an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

For professionals holding other relevant qualifications and who wish to undertake the CS course with Kasneb, relevant exemptions are available on application to Kasneb. For instance, advocates with ten years’ experience are only required to sit for a total of five papers in part 3. Qualified persons who wish to register as members are required to apply through the Registration of Certified Public Secretaries Board located at 5th Floor, Kasneb Towers. Certified Secretaries are trained to offer professional services in Governance, compliance, advisory, management, administration, consultancy, corporate recovery, insolvency, among others. Over the years, the Institute has been at the forefront of promoting good governance in the country. Key initiatives in the attainment of this objective include: a)The Champions of Governance (COG) Award which was inaugurated in the year 2010 is a culmination of a governance assessment that seeks to rate the performance of organisations and recognise those and individuals that practice good governance based on eight predetermined parameters. They include: b) Code of Governance for State Corporations (Mwongozo) - developed in collaboration with State Corporations Advisory Committee and the Public Service Commission. c) The Code of Governance for Private Organisations in Kenya.

d) Governance audit framework in Kenya. Governance Audits are becoming critical in providing assurance to stakeholders that the organisation has embraced good governance practices in order to achieve its strategic objectives. e) Governance Standards,guidelines. Governance guidelines, standards, and tools have been developed in general and board meetings, minutes; resolutions etc.