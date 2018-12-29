Fund receives 25m Euro to unlock SMEs financing barrier

: The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (AGF) has received a capital increase amounting to EUR 25 million from the KfW Entwicklungsbank (KfW Development Bank).KfW is a German government-owned development bank, based in Frankfurt. It provides financing to governments, public enterprises and commercial banks engaged in microfinance and SME promotion in developing countries. Commenting during the onboarding of the new shareholders, AGF Chief Executive Officer, Felix BIKPO stated, “Through the increased capital, AGF has acquired more capacity to address the financing barrier which remains a key challenge for African SMEs. AGF will now be able to channel more guarantees and technical assistance to financial institutions thereby generating enhanced growth in the African SME sector.” KfW’s Director for Regional Funds, Thomas Duve, stated, “Our investment into AGF forms part of KfW’s strategy to promote private investment and financial markets in Africa.”

SEE ALSO :Pressure on girls for perfect body 'worse than ever'

With KfW’s capital injection, AGF has now concluded USD 90 million first closing of its fundraising campaign. AGF’s key objective is to reduce the SME financing gap currently estimated at more than USD 155 billion. This is to be achieved by raising USD 320 million additional capital over the next four years.