New Year's dinner centerpiece

Happy New Year’s eve elegant dinner table setting with black and gold decorations, balloons and stylish centerpiece.

Make a New Year’s table cheerful centerpiece using a table clock and position a bottle of wine or champagne in a bucket of ice.You can also add two stems of budding roses to depict the New Year and new season or set up the table in a butterfly theme to symbolise hope for a beautiful life in 2019. Set up the rest of the table with festive plates, fork, knife and wine glasses and do not forget to include some candles for a candle-lit dinner and soft music in the background. Serve culturally relevant food that represents prosperity such as black beans in some cultures or certain parts of chicken or goat.

