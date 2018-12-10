Coast Tourism players laud Qatar Airways direct flights to Mombasa

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 11:27, Updated December 10th 2018 at 11:35 GMT +3

Qatar Airways chief flight operations officer Captain Jassim Al-Haroun (in a white shirt) assisted by Mombasa County deputy governor William Kingi (second left) as they jointly cut tape to officially mark landing of airline's first Mombasa flight

MOMBASA, KENYA: Tourism players at the Kenyan Coast have positively welcomed the direct flights to Mombasa by Qatar Airways.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (Kahc) Coast branch Executive Officer, Sam Ikwaye said move was a clear acknowledgement that Mombasa was rising up again.

ALSO READ: Hoteliers optimistic of good year ending

On Sunday, Qatar Airways brought in an Airbus A320, heralding the start of direct link between Doha's Hamad International Airport and Moi International Airport Mombasa.

Qatar Airways will be operating four weekly flights (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) to Mombasa and this will bring a total of 25 weekly flights between Doha and Mombasa.

''Mombasa and the entire Coast destination is beginning to elicit confidence. We hope the many infrastructural upgrades in and around Mombasa will be completed in due time to help give the Port City of Mombasa a complete makeover,'' Ikwaye said.

On his part, veteran hotelier, Mohamed Omar, General Manager of Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort Convention Centre and Spa said that the move by Qatar Airways to start flying into Mombasa was a welcome one.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content