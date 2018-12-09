Qatar airways launches direct flights to Mombasa from Doha

| Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 15:00, Updated December 9th 2018 at 13:27 GMT +3

Mombasa Trade, Tourism and Investment executive, Fawz Rashid said the partnership is meant to develop marketing campaigns to increase visitor arrivals through the airline. [Photo: Courtesy]

Qatar Airways has launched direct flights to Mombasa city in a move that steps up competition for domestic carriers.

The four-times weekly service between Doha and Mombasa will be Qatar Airways’ second Kenyan destination, in addition to existing flights to Nairobi.

ALSO READ: Namibia to decorate retired Kenyan General Opande

Mombasa county Government officials and dignitaries joined in the short but highly significant ceremony to mark the start of the direct flight.

Through his twitter account, Mombasa Trade, Tourism and Investment executive Fawz Rashid said the partnership is meant to develop marketing campaigns that will increase and sustain passenger numbers in the carrier.

He welcomed partnerships that will expand complementary transport links and connectivity.

“We should all work closely together to expand complementary transport links and connectivity. This will make destination Mombasa and our region more attractive as both a tourist and investment destination.” He tweeted

The Tourism and Investment executive celebrated Kenya’s and specifically Mombasa’s tourism sector that has been experiencing great success.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

“Currently we are receiving a total of nine charter flights every week proving the confidence that tour operators have on our destination.” He said.

The flights will be operated with an Airbus A320, with 12 business class and 120 economy class seats, with a flight time of just over six hours.

The State-owned airline joins international carriers such as Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Airlines and RwandAir, which currently fly directly into the coastal city.

ALSO READ: Beware! Your favourite loan app could make you the laughing stock

Mombasa is a known global tourism destination due to its people’s rich mix of cultures that inspire an array of events.