Goat auction nets millions for locals

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua and other Leaders during the launch of Kitui Cultural Festival and Goat Auction at Nguni Primary School grounds on Saturday. (Dennis Kavisu, Standard)

The second Kitui Goat Auction and Cultural Festival ended with a pledge to help local residents make the most out of their livestock.

Senator Enock Wambua said livestock was one of the greatest endowments for the Kamba people, especially the semi-arid Kitui County, which needs to be exploited to create wealth for locals.

“We want to promote goat rearing and provide incentives, including ready markets, to farmers,” said Mr Wambua, who organised the event in collaboration with other partners, among them the Standard Group.

More than 1,000 goats with a minimum reserve price of Sh7,000 per head were sold at the auction compared to December last year where 300 goats were sold.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, among other high-ranking dignitaries, graced the event.

The auctioned goats were selected from Kyuso, Ngomeni, Nguni and Nuu wards and had been fully vaccinated in readiness for the sale.

Rich belt

The senator said a rich goat belt has been identified in Kitui County.

Politicians at the event also took the opportunity to talk about regional politics, with a section of Kamba leaders warning that any other leader from the region who will oppose former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s bid for presidency in 2022 risks being crushed politically.

In what sounded like a threat directed at other political party leaders in Ukambani, five legislators said the community had settled on the Wiper leader as its kingpin, saying nobody else would be allowed to derail his presidential bid.

The dig could have been directed at Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, of Maendeleo Chap Chap Party, Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana and Kitui’s Charity Ngilu who heads Narc.

Speaking at Nguni Primary School during the cultural festival, the legislators who included Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi, his Makueni counterpart Daniel Maanzo and Masinga MP Joseph Mwalyo said the community was banking on Kalonzo to ensure it was part of the government after 2022 elections.

Graft war

Kalonzo said he decided to join Uhuru Kenyatta’s government so as to boost the President's efforts in the fight against corruption, while ensuring a cohesive and peaceful country.

Speaker Lusaka urged Kitui County Assembly MCAs to be true champions of oversight in order to ensure residents get value for public funds.