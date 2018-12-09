Winners of tech challenge named Next Story
African museum opens to challenge colonial demons Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Qatar Petroleum to buy stake in ExxonMobil Mozambique blocks

By Reuters | Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 08:25, Updated December 8th 2018 at 16:13 GMT +3
Qatar Petroleum said is set to buy a 10 percent participating interest in three of ExxonMobil’s offshore exploration blocks. [Photo: Courtesy]

CAIRO- Qatar Petroleum said on Saturday it had agreed to buy a 10 percent participating interest in three of ExxonMobil’s offshore exploration blocks in Mozambique’s Angoche and Zambezi basins.

It will be part of a consortium made up of affiliates of ExxonMobil with a 50 percent stake, Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos with 20 percent, Rosneft with 20 percent interest, and Qatar Petroleum with 10 percent.

ALSO READ: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi hails efficiency at Mombasa port

Qatar and the United States plan to strengthen “energy partnerships,” the emirate’s minister of state for energy affairs, Saad Al-Kaabi, said in a statement after a meeting in Doha with his U.S. counterpart Rick Perry.

“This is a milestone for Qatar Petroleum as it marks its first foray into Mozambique’s promising offshore basins,” Qatar Petroleum said in a statement on its website.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval by Mozambique.

RELATED TOPICS:
Qatar Petroleum
ExxonMobil
Mozambique

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

IMF to aid in corruption investigations

IMF to aid in corruption investigations

Kenya and Mozambique abolish visa rule

Kenya and Mozambique abolish visa rule

Kenyans finally get direct entry to Mozambique

Kenyans finally get direct entry to Mozambique

Airline seeks $40 million aid

Airline seeks $40 million aid




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited