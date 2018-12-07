KCB grants youth empowerment projects Sh50b Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

List of KPC, NHIF top managers facing arrest over graft scandals

By Grace Gichuhi | Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 14:59, Updated December 7th 2018 at 15:05 GMT +3

Multiple arrests by DCI sleuths have rocked the nation since early morning hours Friday.

ALSO READ: Senate to quiz CS Munyes over oil spillage

Top managers from the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and NHIF have been caught in the wave of arrests over alleged corruption scandals.

KPC employees facing arrests over the Sh1.8 billion Kisumu Oil Jetty scam include MD Joe Sang, Company Secretary Gloria Kafafa, Procurement GM Vincent Cheruiyot and Infrastructure GM Billy Aseka.

Also in the list is Samuel Odoyo- Finance GM and Nicholas Gitobu- Former Procurement GM.

NHIF employees who are currently in police custody over the Sh1.5 billion scandal include Former NHIF CEO Simeon Ole Kirgotty, Acting Corporate Secretary Ruth Makala, Senior Business ICT Officer Gilbert Kamau, Financial Reconciliation Assistant Manager Irene Rono and two board members Mudzo Nzili and Yusuf Ibrahim.

Others facing arrests include:

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Joseph Mutinda Mbuvi - Finance Director

Pamela Nyaboke Marendi - Procurement Manager

David Mulli Nzuki - Internal Auditor

ALSO READ: Sleuths join Kenya Pipeline oil spill probe as boss exits

Jacinta Nyakio Mwangi - Ruaraka Branch Manager

Fredrick Sagwe Onyancha - Customer Care Officer

Kennedy Arthur Wakhu - Supply Chain Officer

Gibson Kamau Muhuhu - Registration and Compliance Deputy Director

Danson Muchemi Njunji - Jambo pay Web Tribe Ltd Director

Jambo pay Web Tribe Ltd Director - Robert Muriithi Muna

Elly Nyaim Opot - NHIF board member

ALSO READ: Kenya Pipeline MD not in for second term

Millicent Mwangi - Ex- Human resource General Manager

Darias Mbogo - Ex-administration Manager and

Matilda Mwangemi - Operations Assistant Manager

RELATED TOPICS:
Kisumu Oil Jetty
Kenya Pipeline Company
Kpc Md Arrested
Former Nhif Ceo Arrested
Corruption Allegations

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Insurance firm to pay for Kenya Pipeline fuel leaks

Insurance firm to pay for Kenya Pipeline fuel leaks

Uhuru orders audit of Kenya Pipeline systems as arrests loom

Uhuru orders audit of Kenya Pipeline systems as arrests loom

Kenya Pipeline crisis meeting aborts

Kenya Pipeline crisis meeting aborts

Expect cheaper fuel with KPC’s new Sh5 billion storage tanks

Expect cheaper fuel with KPC’s new Sh5 billion storage tanks




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited