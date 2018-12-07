List of KPC, NHIF top managers facing arrest over graft scandals

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 14:59, Updated December 7th 2018 at 15:05 GMT +3

Multiple arrests by DCI sleuths have rocked the nation since early morning hours Friday.

Top managers from the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and NHIF have been caught in the wave of arrests over alleged corruption scandals.

KPC employees facing arrests over the Sh1.8 billion Kisumu Oil Jetty scam include MD Joe Sang, Company Secretary Gloria Kafafa, Procurement GM Vincent Cheruiyot and Infrastructure GM Billy Aseka.

Also in the list is Samuel Odoyo- Finance GM and Nicholas Gitobu- Former Procurement GM.

NHIF employees who are currently in police custody over the Sh1.5 billion scandal include Former NHIF CEO Simeon Ole Kirgotty, Acting Corporate Secretary Ruth Makala, Senior Business ICT Officer Gilbert Kamau, Financial Reconciliation Assistant Manager Irene Rono and two board members Mudzo Nzili and Yusuf Ibrahim.

Others facing arrests include:

Joseph Mutinda Mbuvi - Finance Director

Pamela Nyaboke Marendi - Procurement Manager

David Mulli Nzuki - Internal Auditor

Jacinta Nyakio Mwangi - Ruaraka Branch Manager

Fredrick Sagwe Onyancha - Customer Care Officer

Kennedy Arthur Wakhu - Supply Chain Officer

Gibson Kamau Muhuhu - Registration and Compliance Deputy Director

Danson Muchemi Njunji - Jambo pay Web Tribe Ltd Director

Jambo pay Web Tribe Ltd Director - Robert Muriithi Muna

Elly Nyaim Opot - NHIF board member

Millicent Mwangi - Ex- Human resource General Manager

Darias Mbogo - Ex-administration Manager and

Matilda Mwangemi - Operations Assistant Manager