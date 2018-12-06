Preparing for overnight guests

| Published Thu, December 6th 2018 at 13:27, Updated December 6th 2018 at 13:30 GMT +3

Due to the hectic nature of the season, it is best to be plan ahead to avoid a last-minute rush. Here are a few ideas to creating a hotel-like experience for your guests.

Good quality bed

A good quality bed and mattress is a good place to start. Have at least two sets of clean and fresh linen ready. The extra set is for a quick change of bed linen when the need arises. Have extra towels that can be used by your guest. That could include a bath towel, a hand towel and a facecloth, just in case your guest forgets to carry their own.

Personal effects

Include personal effects for your guests such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, a shower cap, bath soaps and shower gels in miniature-sized bottles, which they could take away if they so wish.

For an easier hosting experience, it is best to always have these items in stock. A set of slippers will also provide feet comfort for your guest.

Suitcase bench

Having to unpack cloths from a suitcase off the floor can be an uncomfortable experience and makes the room appear untidy.

In your guestroom set up, include a table or bench where your guest can place their suitcase and be able to unpack the contents while in a standing position.

Clear up closets and include hangers so your guest can use the wardrobes to hang their clothes.

Reading table

A reading table and chair is a great addition to a room so that your guest can catch up with their emails and social media updates.

The reading table can also include reading lights which helps with night reading, a pen to jot down “midnight thoughts” and password to Wi-Fi, if available.

Tourist information

For value add information, include brochures or ideas and activities of places your guest can visit such as restaurants, touring destinations around the vicinity and transit option such taxis and app based transport companies.

Gifting

To add a sweet touch to your guests, a small inexpensive but thoughtful gift will be welcome.

However, the best gift you can give your guest is the gift of your time. So do not be to caught up with errands and excessive chores, but spend time with your guests and make their visit a worthwhile experience that you both enjoy.

