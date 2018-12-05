survey
Samsung tweets updates from an iPhone in cringe worthy blunder

By Mirror | Published Wed, December 5th 2018 at 13:30, Updated December 5th 2018 at 13:59 GMT +3
Samsung has been caught sending promotional tweets from an iPhone, and not one of its own smartphones. [Photo: Courtesy]

They're two of the biggest rivals in the tech world, and now it seems that Apple may have the upper hand on Samsung.

The cringeworthy mistake was originally spotted by YouTuber Marques Brown in a tweet posted by Samsung Nigeria.

The tweet promoted Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, but in the bottom corner bore the dreaded words ‘via Twitter for iPhone’.

Following the discovery, Twitter analyst Luca Hammer trawled through over 3,200 tweets, and found that more than 10% of them were written on an iPhone.

Samsung quickly shut down the Twitter account, although it has now been reinstated - without the tweets written on the iPhone.

Samsung is yet to comment on the issue.

Mirror has contacted Samsung for comment.

RELATED TOPICS:
Samsung
Iphone
Apple
YouTuber Marques Brown
Samsung Nigeria

