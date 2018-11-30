KPLC advises customers to pay bills through banking halls, other payment points

| Published Fri, November 30th 2018 at 11:39, Updated November 30th 2018 at 11:56 GMT +3

The electricity company has advised its postpaid customers to pay bills through banking halls and other payment points. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Power and Lighting Company has put on hold all postpaid customer bill payments through Postal Corporation of Kenya.

The electricity company has asked its customers to pay their bills at banking halls and other payment points.

The payments mostly on electricity bills through the postal service provider remains suspended until further notice from the electricity supplier.

