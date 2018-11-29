Ticket booking firm to open global markets

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 15:05, Updated November 29th 2018 at 15:13 GMT +3

Meir Hadassi, Founder and CEO Aero CRS with Oliver Dlouhy, CEO of kiwi.com at a panel discussion during a partnership conference with DPO Group. [Photo: Courtesy]

In summary DPO Group & Aero CRS in partnership to open up global markets to regional airlines

DPO Group has partnered with Aero CRS to provide all parties payments in real time well as checking customer payments against fraud by DPO Fraud prevention team.

The payment service provider DPO, announced this collaboration aimed at boosting low cost airline bookings in Africa, at the Aero CRS network’s annual customer forum held in Nairobi.

The Chief Executive Officer Aero CRS, Mr. Meir Hadassi Turner observed that the network will provide solutions to airlines in increasing ticket sales.

“The AeroCRS network is a one of a kind innovation, as it connects regional airlines to the big online travel agents. The solution will enable airlines to realize more ticket sales while providing frequent flyers access to regional airlines,” he said.

The chief executive added that the collaborations with the DPO will enable seamless transactions for all users through cards and mobile money from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana and Rwanda.

According to the Group CEO, the move will improve the efficiency and security of mobile payments in the cloud system platform.

“This platform allows airline travel parties to make and receive payments with ease and convenience. As a mobile payments provider we remain committed to provide solutions that bring ease while making mobile payments,” said Mr. Feinstein.

The AeroCRS Network connects more than 50 small airlines worldwide through partnerships with agents like kiwi.com.

The three-day conference that ended on Wednesday, brought over 100 participants from 30 different airlines from Africa region and the Caribbean.