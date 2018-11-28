Koreans arrested over Sh600m fake currency charged

| Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 14:23, Updated November 28th 2018 at 14:27 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Two Korean nationals have been charged with being in possession of papers intended to resemble and pass as currency notes.

Kim Kyurak and Lee Tae UG were accused that on November 19, 2018 at Makaazi apartment House number B11, off Lenana road in Kilmani, within Nairobi County, jointly with others not before the court, had in their possession forged euros valued at approximately Sh 698,100,000.

In the second count they were charged with being in possession of 7,891,800 pieces of forged sterling pounds in denomination of 50 knowing they were forged on similar dates and place.

They requested the court to release them on bail claiming that they were unwell as they are battling cancer disease.

The two were directed to deposit a copy of their Identity Cards or Passports in Court.

According to police, the two Korean nationals were found with several bundles of counterfeit currencies in US Dollars, Euros and black papers.

The two were arrested on Friday last week by police officers who were acting on a tip off.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two were also found in possession of sale agreements, gold nuggets and expired passports.

They denied the charges before chief magistrate Francis Andayi and were released on Sh 200,000 cash bail.

