President Uhuru Kenyatta urges investors to take advantage of untapped sector

By Valentine Kondo | Published Tue, November 27th 2018 at 15:50, Updated November 27th 2018 at 15:56 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing participants at the conference. [Photo: Courtesy]

Nairobi- Campaigns for local and foreign investors to tap into Kenya’s blue economy entered day two with President Uhuru Kenyatta urging investors and business leaders to take advantage of the blue economy by investing in it.

President Kenyatta said, “I encourage all of you to take advantage of the investments and business opportunities that our blue economy has to offer. I once again invite you to form partnerships with our Kenyan counterparts, and also take advantage of our improved business environment.”

ALSO READ: Why President Uhuru’s figures on marine economy seem underestimated

Addressing participants on Tuesday, President Kenyatta observed that Kenya’s blue economy remains untapped and carries the potential of economic growth well as creating job opportunities for many Kenyans.

President Kenyatta said that the country will provide an investor friendly environment by placing favourable investment policies.

“As a government we are here to support your initiatives we believe that there is great potential for that has huge returns that are available in Kenya, in our blue economy as well as other areas and we are here to support you to grow,” he added.

Kenya aims to put investments in blue economy and is seeking to raise Sh143 billion for profitable projects.

Africa is said to have lake zones which cover 240,000 square kilometers, 38 coastal states and 13 million square kilometers of maritime zone.

The summit which ends on Wednesday attracted close to 17,000 participants representing some 185 countries who had registered for the conference.

 

 

ALSO READ: African fishing communities face 'extinction' as blue economy grows

 

 

RELATED TOPICS:
President Uhuru Kenyatta
Blue Economy
Blue Economy Conference

