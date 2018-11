| Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 11:22, Updated November 26th 2018 at 11:34 GMT +3

A window display outside a Gucci store, part of the Kering group, in Hong Kong. [Photo: Reuters]

PARIS- French luxury goods group Kering announced new measures to step up its digital and e-commerce presence, which is among its fastest growing areas, including new partnerships with Apple Inc..

Kering, whose brands include Gucci and Saint Laurent, said it was working on a suite of new apps in partnership with Apple to be used by staff at its stores, and would have more control over e-commerce activities run with Yoox Net A Porter.