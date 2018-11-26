DP Ruto: Stop politicizing issues facing maize farmers

| Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 25th 2018 at 20:22 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto.

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Rift Valley leaders to stop politicising issues affecting maize farmers.

Speaking at Siongiroi in Chepalungu on Sunday, Mr Ruto said there was need to talk about embracing alternative crops to maximise farmers' benefits.

“We need to chart ways of assisting farmers to diversify their activities and ensure their earnings increase,” Ruto said.

Leaders who accompanied the deputy president accused three North Rift MPs of allegedly using the maize issue to seek political mileage.

Ruto said the Government was keen to deliver on its development agenda, adding that Sh1.8 billion had been set side for the Last Mile electricity connection programme in the county.

This, he noted, would push the number of households connected to the power grid from 38,000 to 72,000.

The deputy president also said that, starting January next year, the Government would provide bursary and loans for students joining technical and vocational education and training institutions.

