survey
No amount of threats from maize cartels will destruct me, MP says Next Story
Counties told to pay out billions in pending bills Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

DP Ruto: Stop politicizing issues facing maize farmers

By Gilbert Kimutai | Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 25th 2018 at 20:22 GMT +3
Deputy President William Ruto. 

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Rift Valley leaders to stop politicising issues affecting maize farmers.

Speaking at Siongiroi in Chepalungu on Sunday, Mr Ruto said there was need to talk about embracing alternative crops to maximise farmers' benefits.

ALSO READ: Fresh deal on use of Sh906m miraa fund

“We need to chart ways of assisting farmers to diversify their activities and ensure their earnings increase,” Ruto said.

Leaders who accompanied the deputy president accused three North Rift MPs of allegedly using the maize issue to seek political mileage.

Ruto said the Government was keen to deliver on its development agenda, adding that Sh1.8 billion had been set side for the Last Mile electricity connection programme in the county.

This, he noted, would push the number of households connected to the power grid from 38,000 to 72,000.

The deputy president also said that, starting January next year, the Government would provide bursary and loans for students joining technical and vocational education and training institutions.   

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Agriculture
Deputy President William Ruto
Maize Farmers
Maize Scam
Maize Shortage
Maize Prices
NCPB

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Fresh deal on use of Sh906m miraa fund

Fresh deal on use of Sh906m miraa fund

Hockey: Sliders fail to see off JKUAT students

Hockey: Sliders fail to see off JKUAT students

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi hails efficiency at Mombasa port

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi hails efficiency at Mombasa port

Cattle herders enjoy sweetness of cane farming

Cattle herders enjoy sweetness of cane farming




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON monday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited