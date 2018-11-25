survey
UNFPA grants youths Sh144m for startups Next Story
Ousted Nissan chairman refutes claims touching him Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business

Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn denies allegations against him

By AFP | Published Sun, November 25th 2018 at 14:13, Updated November 25th 2018 at 14:20 GMT +3

Carlos Ghosn was sacked as Nissan chairman Thursday, a spectacular fall from grace for the once-revered boss whose arrest and ouster have stunned the business world. [Courtesy]

Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn has denied allegations of financial misconduct, claiming he had no intention of making false reports, Japanese media said Sunday.

ALSO READ: Former Nissan executive defends arrested CEO’s compensation

The Brazil-born tycoon, who has not spoken publicly since he was arrested last Monday, told prosecutors he did not intend to understate his income on financial reports, public broadcaster NHK said.

Without exercising his right to remain silent, Ghosn advocated his view to prosecutors, NHK said, quoting unnamed sources.

Ghosn was sacked as Nissan chairman Thursday, a spectacular fall from grace for the once-revered boss whose arrest and ouster have stunned the business world.

Prosecutors accuse Ghosn and fellow executive Greg Kelly of under-reporting the former chairman's income by around five billion yen ($44 million).

Kelly also denied the allegations, saying Ghosn's salaries were paid appropriately, news reports said.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Local media reported Sunday that Nissan had formed a "secret" team earlier this year to probe the alleged financial misconduct.

A small team involving Nissan's board members carried out its internal probe confidentially on concerns about possible destruction of evidence by Ghosn, Japan's Kyodo News reported, quoting unnamed sources.

Ghosn is being held custody in a Tokyo detention centre.

ALSO READ: Nissan sacks Ghosn as chairman

On Wednesday, prosecutors successfully applied to extend his custody for an additional 10 days as they stepped up their questioning.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Nissan
Carlos Ghosn
Ghosn
Tokyo
Nissan Scandal

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Nissan Board meet to oust chairman

Nissan Board meet to oust chairman

Kimanzi: Emerging Stars coach says his side can make Olympic history

Kimanzi: Emerging Stars coach says his side can make Olympic history

Nissan shares down following chairman’s arrest

Nissan shares down following chairman’s arrest

Emerging Stars' quest for place in 2020 Olympics begins today

Emerging Stars' quest for place in 2020 Olympics begins today




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited