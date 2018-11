| Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 13:24, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 13:27 GMT +3

Nairobi Stock Exchange in Kenya's capital Nairobi. [Photo: Reuters] KIGALI- Rwanda’s Bank of Kigali said on Friday its 60 billion francs ($67.50 million) rights issue was 108 percent subscribed. The lender, which is Rwanda’s biggest by assets, offered one new share for every three held, issuing a total of 222.22 million shares, which will be listed domestically and on the Nairobi bourse. ALSO READ: Telkom Kenya gets Sh4.09b loan from EIB

