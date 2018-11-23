survey
Telkom Kenya gets Sh4.09b loan from EIB Next Story
Kenya Power profit drops to Sh1.9billion Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Barclays records 2 percent increase in profit after tax

By Valentine Kondo | Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 12:18, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 12:42 GMT +3
Barclays Bank of Kenya Managing Director, Jeremy Awori. [Photo: Standard]

Barclays Bank of Kenya has released its quarter three financial results for the period ended September 3, 2018.

It records Sh5.4 billion profit after tax, an increase of 2 percent with overall income rising to Sh23.9 billion to mark a growth of 6 percent.

ALSO READ: Who is Absa?

Non-refunded income went north by 14 percent year-on-year. Accumulative interest income rose by 8 percent to mark Sh21.7 billion with the aggregate interest expenses going up 30 percent to Sh5.2 billion.

Gross non-performing loans recorded an upturn of 22 percent to record Sh14.6 billion while Loans issued to customers went up to Sh178.4 billion, a 7 percent increase during the period under review.

Customer cash inflows rose by 10 percent to Sh220 billion with 66 percent involving accumulative deposits from transactional accounts.

The bank's government paper investment recorded an increase of 30 percent to Sh74.6 billion.

Barclays Bank of Kenya Managing Director, Jeremy Awori said that the bank was transposing itself for the future to enhance economic growth.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“Barclays Kenya is well positioned for the future as underpinned by our new five-year strategy which is focused on driving growth, transformation and returns,’’ Barclays Kenya MD, said.

In the past quarter ending June 30, Barclays bank of Kenya reported a 6% jump in its profit with its profit after tax hitting Sh3.8 billion.

The bank is in the process of rebranding to ABSA group limited across the 12 African Market.

ALSO READ: Barclays Kenya begins change to Absa brand

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Barclays
Barclays Bank Of Kenya
Quarter Three Financial Results
Jeremy Awori
Barclays Bank Of Kenya Managing Director

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kenya placed third most radical Financial Market in Africa

Kenya placed third most radical Financial Market in Africa

Barclays to go easy on broke SME clients

Barclays to go easy on broke SME clients

Barclays Bank tops in gender diversity

Barclays Bank tops in gender diversity

Firms urged to use digital systems

Firms urged to use digital systems




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited