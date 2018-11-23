Best deals so far and what to expect as sales get underway

| Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 10:44, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 10:49 GMT +3

Retail stores display "Black Friday" advertisements and banners on Oxford Street in central London

Black Friday 2018 - arguably the biggest shopping date of the year - is a few hours away but major retailers have already begun releasing deals in a week-long build up to the big day.

Argos, Amazon, Currys and John Lewis are just a few of the brands that have been rolling out early discounts.

ALSO READ: Black Friday guide for small and medium businesses in Kenya

Over 24.3 million people are expected to hit the sales this year, with two thirds (66 per cent) of shoppers opting to go online according to new research.

Some of the best deals over the next 24 hours will include everything from cheap flights to fashion and toys.

But it will be coveted tech and electrical goods that will be front and centre, as shops battle it out to offer customers the lowest prices and best value for money.

Here we will be keeping you up to date with live updates on the latest deals and discounts as they are released from all the major high street and online giants.

Get live updates in Agriculture by subscribing to the new farmers TV SMS service. Text the word 'Farmers' to 22071.