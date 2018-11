| Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 14:20, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 14:26 GMT +3

Two Rivers Mall

Two Rivers Development, a subsidiary of Centum Investments will oversee the development of a 2,000 residential development in the diplomatic zone of Gigiri and the neighbouring suburbs.

Two Rivers has hired Zambian national, Ms Inutu Zaloumis-Kalumba, to be its first mayor to drive the next phase of the project.

Inutu said the company has made available to third-party developer’s 1.3 million square metres priced at Sh20,000 per square metre.