Safaricom to give back data to customers in a promo

| Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 11:38, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 12:06 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Safaricom has announced the “Asante Data Sunday” promotion in which customers will get back all the data they use on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th November 2018.

ALSO READ: Safaricom defends self over Okoa Jahazi predicament

Customers will receive the free data bonus on Sunday 25th November 2018 for use the entire day starting midnight to 11:59 PM.

“This promotion is part of our 18-year anniversary “Nawe Kila Wakati” campaign and is designed to thank our customers for their trust and loyalty over the years. We remain mindful that the success we have achieved in building a world-class mobile broadband network has only been possible due to the immense trust of more than 17 million customers who use our data network every month,” said Charles Kare, Director – Consumer Business, Safaricom.

Starting 23rd November 2018, customers can dial *444*20# to view their accumulated data usage and to check their bonus data balance. The bonus data will be consumed first before other existing or purchased data bundles.

The promotion is open to all Safaricom PrePay, Hybrid and PostPay customers with all eligible customers being automatically enrolled in the promotion and to receive the bonus.

As part of its 18th-anniversary campaign, Safaricom also recently announced a promotion where customers can call for Sh1 per minute. Customers will similarly benefit from a free 1 GB data bundle and a special Sh1 per minute call rate during their birthdays.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content