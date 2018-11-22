Transport CS Macharia inspects construction of Mombasa-Mariakani road

| Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 10:38, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 13:58 GMT +3

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia (r), KenHA Director General Engineer Peter Mundinia (middle) inspects Lot 1 of the Mombasa-Mariakani road

NAIROBI, KENYA: Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction of the Lot 1 of the Mombasa-Mariakani road.

The Government of Kenya, through the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) plans the rehabilitation and expansion of 41.7 km road between Mombasa and Mariakani which forms part of the Northern Road Corridor.

The road plays a major role in connecting Port of Mombasa directly to the landlocked countries of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and forms an essential connection to South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and parts of northern Tanzania.