survey
CS Rotich wants law amended to speedup payments to suppliers Next Story
TECNO Mobile releases Camon 11 PRO Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Transport CS Macharia inspects construction of Mombasa-Mariakani road

By Standard Reporter | Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 10:38, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 13:58 GMT +3
Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia (r), KenHA Director General Engineer Peter Mundinia (middle) inspects Lot 1 of the Mombasa-Mariakani road

NAIROBI, KENYA: Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction of the Lot 1 of the Mombasa-Mariakani road.

The Government of Kenya, through the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) plans the rehabilitation and expansion of 41.7 km road between Mombasa and Mariakani which forms part of the Northern Road Corridor.

ALSO READ: Tourism CS Najib Balala joins Richard Quest in Nairobi park

The road plays a major role in connecting Port of Mombasa directly to the landlocked countries of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and forms an essential connection to South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and parts of northern Tanzania.

RELATED TOPICS:
CS James Macharia
Kenya National Highways Authority

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Uhuru: An irritated President failed by trusted foot soldiers

Uhuru: An irritated President failed by trusted foot soldiers

Fred Matiang'i rules: Interior CS in fresh bid to cleanup transport cartels

Fred Matiang'i rules: Interior CS in fresh bid to cleanup transport cartels

Member of Parliament seeks State intervention on crumbling Rodi-kopany road

Member of Parliament seeks State intervention on crumbling Rodi-kopany road

State auditor queries doubling of road costs

State auditor queries doubling of road costs




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited