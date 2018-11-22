survey
Bank estimates $2.5 billion oil pipeline debt Next Story
MPs on “go slow” over allowances Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Ukambani counties to own a bank under economic bloc to help boost trade in the region

By Paul Mutua | Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 21st 2018 at 23:55 GMT +3
Makueni County Governor Kivutha Kibwana chats with Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu and Machakos County Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua during their meeting at ABC Bomani in Machakos town. [John Muia/Standard]

Three Ukambani counties are planning to set up a regional bank to boost trade and spur economic growth.

According to the counties, under South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc (Sekeb), the bank will create employment opportunities for residents as well as offer cheap loans to local traders.

ALSO READ: US accuses China of unfair trade

Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) said they would work together to revive Sekeb, which has been dormant since 2016.

They noted that through joint efforts under the bloc, they would be able to create more wealth and job opportunities for residents.

The county bosses said they would continue pulling resources together to capitalise on economies of scale to attract trade and investment to spur economic growth as per Sekeb's initial plan.

Timely idea

They spoke in Kitui yesterday during a forum that brought together business people and professionals to discuss opportunities to be brought about by Sekeb.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The governors termed the move a timely idea.

"The bank will be a non-political entity to offer cheap credit to our people. We also want to jointly create markets for our goods, enhance value addition and ensure food security by revamping agriculture," said Ms Ngilu.

She added: "Our economic bloc will focus on addressing our unique challenges. Part of the solution include establishment of a regional bank. This is because we have continued to rely institutions that do not appreciate our unique challenges."

ALSO READ: SA’s rand weaker in overnight trade

Dr Mutua said one of the challenges they were looking into was erratic rainfall that had affected food production.

"We already have all the basic factors of production - capital, labour and technology. We therefore call upon all leaders, churches and professionals to join the initiative without minding their religious and political affiliations so that together, we can find solutions to our problems. Let us speak in one voice as the Kamba community,” said Mutua.

Prof Kibwana said: "We have come together because we have a lot in common. Through Sekeb, we want to promote trade and grow wealth for our people. We will remain united and work together on all initiatives we have discussed and ensure our people fully benefit from our resources."

He said their aim was to liberate the people of Ukambani from marginalisation, poverty and dependency.

RELATED TOPICS:
Ukambani Counties
Regional Bank
Trade
Economic Growth
South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc
Sekeb

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

SA’s rand weaker in overnight trade

SA’s rand weaker in overnight trade

Trump: US-China trade tensions to end

Trump: US-China trade tensions to end

Tough questions as Sh500m loss hits EPZ projects

Tough questions as Sh500m loss hits EPZ projects

Uhuru, Xi deal to provide China market for avocado, macadamia

Uhuru, Xi deal to provide China market for avocado, macadamia




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited