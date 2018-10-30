| Published Tue, October 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 29th 2018 at 21:22 GMT +3

The quality of maize has gone down with the onset of rains due to high moisture content. [Photo, File]

The price of maize flour is set to rise from Sh75 to about Sh100, a millers' association has announced.

United Grains Millers Association said its members were no longer able to maintain the price of flour at Sh75 considering the current maize price.

Following discussions with the Agriculture ministry, the millers had agreed to maintain the price of maize flour at Sh800 per 24kg bale.

“As at that time, the price of maize per 90kg bag was between Sh1,400 and Sh1,600, and we said it was okay and agreed to sell at Sh75. But now the prices have shot up,” said Peter Kuguru, the association's chairman.

He said the price of maize had risen from Sh1,600 to Sh2,300 per bag.

Kuguru said the government was yet to release maize from the National Cereals and Produce Board.

Ken Nyaga, the association's vice chairman, warned that the prices could go higher depending on maize prices.

He held that the government had already promised to buy produce from farmers who are unwilling to sell the produce at lower prices.

“Let the Government know what to do. Where will we get the stocks from if the farmers are not selling?” Nyaga posed.

The association warned that setting the price of maize flour at Sh75 per packet was no longer tenable. “We cannot get maize at Sh3,000 and at the end the Government expects us to sell at Sh75... and we we are in business,” said Nyaga.

He said flour prices would go up due to unpredictable prices of maize in the market, and that the change in prices was inevitable. The prices will only stabilise once the market stabilises, he said.

The association recommended that the Government releases the maize from NCPB directly to millers and initiate the agency's restructuring to make it a transition point for maize from farmers to millers.

At the end of September, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri directed traders to sell a 2kg packet of maize flour at Sh75.

Early this month, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko threatened to arrest traders found exchanging the commodity for above Sh75 and cancel their license.

