Inside trust deficit, legal challenges haunting IEBC

Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Erastus Edung Ethekon during the swearing in of the commissioners at Supreme Court on July 11, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
The country’s electoral body is in the eye of a legal storm for its failure to conduct a boundary review, tame loose-tongued politicians and laxity in restricting presidential election votes tallying to the constituencies.
