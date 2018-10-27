Social media app to launch augmented reality glasses

It’s best known for its social media platform, but Facebook is slowly but surely making the move into hardware.
Earlier this month Facebook launched a smart speaker called Portal, and now the tech giant has confirmed that it is working on augmented reality (AR) glasses.
Speaking to TechCrunch, Ficus Kirkpatrick, Facebook’s head of AR, said: “Yeah! Well of course we’re working on it.”
“We are building hardware products. We’re going forward on this.We want to see those glasses come into reality, and I think we want to play our part in helping to bring them there,” said Ficus.
This isn’t the first time that Facebook AR glasses have been suggested. Last year, Business Insider discovered a patent application for AR glasses that had been filed by Facebook.
The patent detailed using ‘waveguide display with two-dimensional scanner’ to project media onto the lenses.
The display “may augment views of a physical, real-world environment with computer-generated elements" and "may be included in an eye-wear comprising a frame and a display assembly that presents media to a user’s eyes.”
