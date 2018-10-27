survey
Mobile digital borrowing increases Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Social media app to launch augmented reality glasses

By Mirror | Published Sat, October 27th 2018 at 11:38, Updated October 27th 2018 at 11:48 GMT +3
Mark Zuckerberg has previously spoken about augmented reality glasses even as the giant tech is set to create the product. [Photo: Courtesy]

It’s best known for its social media platform, but Facebook is slowly but surely making the move into hardware.

Earlier this month Facebook launched a smart speaker called Portal, and now the tech giant has confirmed that it is working on augmented reality (AR) glasses.

ALSO READ: Facebook hires former UK deputy PM Nick Clegg

Speaking to TechCrunch, Ficus Kirkpatrick, Facebook’s head of AR, said: “Yeah! Well of course we’re working on it.”

“We are building hardware products. We’re going forward on this.We want to see those glasses come into reality, and I think we want to play our part in helping to bring them there,” said Ficus.

Last year, Business Insider discovered a patent application for AR glasses that had been filed by Facebook. [Photo: Courtesy]

This isn’t the first time that Facebook AR glasses have been suggested. Last year, Business Insider discovered a patent application for AR glasses that had been filed by Facebook.

The patent detailed using ‘waveguide display with two-dimensional scanner’ to project media onto the lenses.

The display “may augment views of a physical, real-world environment with computer-generated elements" and "may be included in an eye-wear comprising a frame and a display assembly that presents media to a user’s eyes.”

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

We’ll have to wait and see what Facebook has in store!

RELATED TOPICS:
Facebook
Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Ficus Kirkpatrick
Facebook’s Head Of AR
Facebook AR Glasses
Launch

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Facebook incorrectly counted number of people watching videos

Facebook incorrectly counted number of people watching videos

Instagram, Facebook 'fuelling' modern day slavery, baby trafficking

Instagram, Facebook 'fuelling' modern day slavery, baby trafficking

Facebook CEO to be removed amid app spy allegations

Facebook CEO to be removed amid app spy allegations

Traditional SMS defies WhatsApp influence

Traditional SMS defies WhatsApp influence




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited