Social media app to launch augmented reality glasses

Mark Zuckerberg has previously spoken about augmented reality glasses even as the giant tech is set to create the product. [Photo: Courtesy]

It’s best known for its social media platform, but Facebook is slowly but surely making the move into hardware.

Earlier this month Facebook launched a smart speaker called Portal, and now the tech giant has confirmed that it is working on augmented reality (AR) glasses.

Speaking to TechCrunch, Ficus Kirkpatrick, Facebook’s head of AR, said: “Yeah! Well of course we’re working on it.”

“We are building hardware products. We’re going forward on this.We want to see those glasses come into reality, and I think we want to play our part in helping to bring them there,” said Ficus. Last year, Business Insider discovered a patent application for AR glasses that had been filed by Facebook. [Photo: Courtesy]

This isn’t the first time that Facebook AR glasses have been suggested. Last year, Business Insider discovered a patent application for AR glasses that had been filed by Facebook.

The patent detailed using ‘waveguide display with two-dimensional scanner’ to project media onto the lenses.

The display “may augment views of a physical, real-world environment with computer-generated elements" and "may be included in an eye-wear comprising a frame and a display assembly that presents media to a user’s eyes.”

We’ll have to wait and see what Facebook has in store!