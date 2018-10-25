survey
Duty free maize cost KRA Sh16.7b Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

New team to handle regional trade disputes

By Lee Mwiti | Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 10:03, Updated October 25th 2018 at 10:05 GMT +3
Cabinet Secretary for EAC and Regional Development Adan Mohammed

The Government has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to look into trade disputes with other East African Community (EAC) member states.

The committee, which is being headed by the Cabinet Secretary for EAC and Regional Development Adan Mohammed, comprises top-level officials from the Treasury, the Foreign Affairs and Trade ministries as well as the Office of the Attorney General.

ALSO READ: Prison facilities hit by shortages as tender rows bite

The formation of the committee comes in the wake of Kenya’s relentless bid to capture the 70 million East African consumer market which has been derailed by virulent disputes with Uganda, Burundi and most notably Tanzania.

According to Mr Mohamed, the ease of doing business in the region is being frustrated by the disputes, with Kenya standing to lose the most if a permanent solution is not found soon.

Resisted move

“We have had issues with Tanzania which has been rejecting our textiles, confectioneries and some other manufactured products. Burundi has put an embargo on our steel. We reached a point where we saw it necessary to form this top-level committee which can liaise with the EAC secretariat and the member countries to end the disputes,” said Mohamed at a press briefing in Nairobi yesterday. The country has in recent times also had difficulties with Ugandan importers who use the port of Mombasa.

The importers want to have access to Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) Simba system, while clearing their goods.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

They have the backing of their own tax body - the Uganda Revenue Authority on the demand.

Kenya has resisted the move since it does not want to expose its tax information to foreigners.

Tanzania has, on the other hand, been giving Kenya ultimatums to send customs officials to the port of Dar es Salaam.

ALSO READ: Kidero: Agency wants to cripple me financially

RELATED TOPICS:
Arbitration
EAC
East African Community
Cabinet Secretary For EAC And Regional Development Adan Mohammed
Adan Mohammed
Attorney General
Trade

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

No more 'orders from above' in war against corruption

No more 'orders from above' in war against corruption

Annual goat race attracts tourists

Annual goat race attracts tourists

Korane's new leadership style is reason Garissa clans now talk of unity

Korane's new leadership style is reason Garissa clans now talk of unity

Police shoot in the air, disperse demonstrating teachers

Police shoot in the air, disperse demonstrating teachers




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited