survey
World's longest sea-crossing bridge opened Next Story
Consumers lobby sue government over faulty gas cylinders Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Former KICC bosses in hot soup over Sh1.5 billion tenders

By Moses Nyamori | Published Wed, October 24th 2018 at 10:15, Updated October 24th 2018 at 10:22 GMT +3
Auditor General Edward Ouko

NAIROBI, KENYA: A special audit into how contracts worth more Sh1 billion were awarded during a global conference has recommended the punishment of the former top bosses of a State corporation.

Auditor General Edward Ouko has outlined how top managers of Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) falsified and fraudulently deleted records to conceal audit trails of procurement for the World Trade Organisation conference. Consequently, Mr Ouko has recommended that Sh666 million claimed by suppliers should not be paid.

ALSO READ: Chiefs, village elders top corruption list

Suppliers of goods and services during the inter-ministerial meeting had claimed a total of Sh1.1 billion but Ouko recommended that only Sh387 million should be paid to genuine suppliers.

“We recommend payment of various contractors, suppliers and service providers a total amount of Sh386,931,228 out of the initial claims amounting to Sh1,053,391,910,” says Ouko.

The Auditor General says the corporation risks having its assets auctioned in the event the claims are not settled as most claimants have valid contracts.

The special audit tabled on Tuesday in the National Assembly by Majority Leader Aden Duale has also recommended that then KICC managing director Fred Simiyu be held liable for questionable contracts amounting to Sh496,896,079.

Also targeted are a former head of procurement, Charles Makoko, for the loss of Sh510,405,559 and former acting managing director Joel Terer for loss of Sh13,508,480.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
Majority Leader Aden Duale
KICC

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Parliament resumes amid talk of impeachment

Parliament resumes amid talk of impeachment

Official blames poor leadership for KICC debt woes

Official blames poor leadership for KICC debt woes

Iconic KICC celebrated as it clocks 45 years

Iconic KICC celebrated as it clocks 45 years

Treasury, MPs walk tight rope on Sh800b debt hole

Treasury, MPs walk tight rope on Sh800b debt hole




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON wednesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited