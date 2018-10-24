survey
Source: French fuel firm Rubis to announce acquisition of KenolKobil

Published Wed, October 24th 2018

French fuel storage and distribution company Rubis SCA will announce on Wednesday it’s buying Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil Ltd, a market source in Kenya told Reuters, without disclosing the value of the deal.

Rubis will hold a press briefing at 10 am on Wednesday on “its expansion into East Africa”, according to an email sent to newsroom. A spokesman for Rubis didn’t respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

KenolKobil, worth close to $225 million by market capitalisation, also operates in Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Zambia. With a market value of about $4.7 billion, Rubis already has operations in Africa, as well as Europe, Central America and the Caribbean.

Earlier this year the Kenyan oil marketer posted a rise in 2017 profit and said it expected a better performance this year, helped by a calmer political environment in Kenya after a prolonged elections in 2017.

However in early September, many suppliers stopped transporting fuel from depots to gas stations in Nairobi due to a strike by petroleum dealers demanding a new fuel tax be removed.

Several weeks later, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government cut the tax on petroleum products from 16 percent to 8 percent.

The Kenyan government is struggling to boost expenditure while cutting its budget deficit.

